Blaze breaks out inside Preble Co. barn, killing chickens

CAMDEN — Firefighters from four different fire departments were called to a massive barn fire in Preble County on Thursday night.
The fire happened at a farm in the 2900 block of Douglas Road in Camden.
According to a Facebook post from Farmhouse Blooms, goats safely ran to pasture, and two baby pigs were grabbed and removed from the barn. The social post also indicated that a calf ran out into the pasture.
The post continues to say that mostly chickens were lost in the fire.
It does not appear that there were any injuries as a result of the fire.
