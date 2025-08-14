Blood donors needed after serious, traumatic health events impact local supply

DAYTON — The Miami Valley area is facing a critical blood shortage due to recent patient traumas, prompting the Versiti Blood Center of Ohio-Dayton to urgently request donations from the public.

Multiple car accidents and rare heart surgeries have significantly depleted the region’s blood supply, putting hospitals at risk of not being able to provide necessary treatments.

“When hospitals run out of blood, critical treatments are delayed, surgeries are postponed, and lives are at risk,” said Tracy Morgan, Vice President for Donor Services at Versiti Blood Center of Ohio.

Versiti said they have a critical need for O+ and B+ blood donors in Dayton.

August is typically a slow month for blood donations as people are on vacation or returning to school, exacerbating the current shortage.

To encourage donations, Versiti is offering a sweepstakes for two Bengals Season Passes for the 2025 season to those who donate by August 31. Additionally, donors who give blood between August 18-24 will receive a $25 E-gift card if they use the code SUMMER when scheduling their appointment.

Versiti supplies blood to 32 hospitals in the Dayton region and requires 350 units of blood daily to maintain a stable supply.

Those who would like to donate can register online or find a blood drive nearby by visiting versitidayton.org/blood-donation or by calling 937-461-3220.

