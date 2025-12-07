Blue Envelope Program expands to Clark County to help with police interactions

There is a new way to help interactions between police and people with disabilities in Clark County.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the Blue Envelope Program is now underway in Clark County.

We have seen it pop up in several cities across the Miami Valley.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson said that all police agencies in Clark County are on board.

This includes the Springfield City Police Department, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Enon Police, and the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

When law enforcement approaches a car with a sticker, they will also be handed a blue envelope by the driver.

Gretchen Hovda, lead investigation manager at Development Disabilities of Clark County (DDCC), explained that police had rough encounters in the past.

“Some individuals get very nervous and afraid, and they tend to want to run away, or they fight back because they don’t know what’s going on,” she explained.

Hovda told Patterson that this program costs only about $4,000 to get it off the ground.

Law enforcement has also done training in preparation for Saturday’s launch.

The program aims to target the vast spectrum of disabilities, including cerebral palsy to autism. Patterson said this is so they can have easier interaction with the police.

“It will make it easier because on the front of the envelope it will tell them, hey, talk directly to me or don’t yell at me,” said Hovda. “They can tailor the way that they interact with our individuals.”

People were able to stop by on Saturday and get information on how to register for the program and practice simulated traffic stops.

Visit this website to learn more about the Developmental Disabilities of Clark County.

