Blueberry Cafe in Bellbrook holds fundraiser to help families in need

BELLBROOK — As financial uncertainty grows in the Miami Valley, the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Support Center is stepping up to help families in need.

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Support Center, a privately funded organization, serves more than 100 families, or about 500 people, in Bellbrook and Sugarcreek. With recent layoffs and mobility issues affecting many, the demand for assistance is increasing.

“The need is more important than ever and growing,” said Cindy Carpechio, Executive Director of the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Support Center. “At the end of the year, people have expenses, and holidays are coming, and it becomes very difficult for some families to meet all of the needs.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The support center holds weekly distribution events for its registered neighbors and is always looking for donations and volunteers to help. Cindy Carpechio emphasized the importance of providing items that SNAP benefits do not cover, such as hygiene and cleaning supplies, and diapers.

Local businesses are also contributing to the cause. Blueberry Cafe on Franklin Street donates a portion of its proceeds to the support center. Kelly Andary, the owner, expressed gratitude for the community’s support during the pandemic and is committed to giving back.

“The community showed up for us, so we’ve never forgotten that,” Andary said. “So just want to pay it forward.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group