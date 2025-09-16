Bodies pulled from Great Miami River identified as missing man, 9-year-old girl

Two bodies were pulled from the Great Miami River on Monday, days after personal belongings were discovered along the riverbank.

2 bodies pulled from Great Miami River in same area as searches for missing girl, man

DAYTON — The two bodies pulled from the Great Miami River on Monday have been identified as a man and 9-year-old who were reported missing last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, rescue crews were called to West Monument and West Riverview on Monday after a caller told dispatchers they spotted what they believed to be a body in the water.

Firefighters quickly put boats in the water.

“Once we found the one body, we did the grid search and we ended up finding a second body,” Mike Fasnacht, district fire chief with Dayton Fire Department, said.

The bodies were identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as 9-year-old Scarlibeth Garcia Montes and 28-year-old Oscar Garcia.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton police said Montes and Garcia were last seen on Sept. 11.

Officers said they found Scarlibeth’s shoes, socks, keys, a tablet, and a cell phone were all located near the Great Miami River.

Dayton police said their homicide squad is investigating the case.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group