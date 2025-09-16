Bodies pulled from Great Miami River identified as missing man, 9-year-old girl

2 bodies pulled from Great Miami River in same area as searches for missing girl, man Two bodies were pulled from the Great Miami River on Monday, days after personal belongings were discovered along the riverbank.
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The two bodies pulled from the Great Miami River on Monday have been identified as a man and 9-year-old who were reported missing last week.

As News Center 7 previously reported, rescue crews were called to West Monument and West Riverview on Monday after a caller told dispatchers they spotted what they believed to be a body in the water.

Firefighters quickly put boats in the water.

“Once we found the one body, we did the grid search and we ended up finding a second body,” Mike Fasnacht, district fire chief with Dayton Fire Department, said.

The bodies were identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as 9-year-old Scarlibeth Garcia Montes and 28-year-old Oscar Garcia.

Dayton police said Montes and Garcia were last seen on Sept. 11.

Officers said they found Scarlibeth’s shoes, socks, keys, a tablet, and a cell phone were all located near the Great Miami River.

Dayton police said their homicide squad is investigating the case.

We will continue to follow this story.

