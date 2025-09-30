Body of 28-year-old pulled from river in northern Ohio

TOLEDO — The body of a 28-year-old was recovered from a river in northern Ohio.
Just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Toledo Police officers were dispatched to the Maumee River near the docks by the ProMedica headquarters “in regard to a recovered body,” CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.
The body was pulled from the river by Toledo Fire and Rescue crews.
The Lucas County Coroner also responded to the scene, WTOL-11 reported.
The identity of the 28-year-old has not been released at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.
