Body cam shows officers chase, arrest area man accused of assaulting family member

Franklin officers arrest Randall Neal during foot chase Photo contributed by Franklin Division of Police (via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

FRANKLIN — A man accused of assault is in custody after officers chased him in an area neighborhood.

The Franklin Ohio Division of Police released body camera video in a social media post.

Officers responded to S. River Street after receiving reports that Randall Neal had returned to a residence where he is alleged to have assaulted an elderly family member, according to the department.

When officers arrived, Neal ran on foot. It led to a foot pursuit through the neighborhoods.

“During the chase, officers attempted to deploy a Taser, but Neal continued to resist. With coordinated efforts, officers were able to safely take him into custody,” the department said.

Online jail records indicate that Neal is in the Warren County Jail. He is charged with a felony count of obstructing official business.

Neal is also booked on a misdemeanor count of assault and resisting arrest.

Randall Neal Mugshot Photo from: Warren County Jail

