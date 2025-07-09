Body cam video shows officers break up fight, make arrests during Ohio July 4th celebration

(Blue Ash Police (via WCPO-TV) /Blue Ash Police (via WCPO-TV))

Photo contributed by Blue Ash Police (via WCPO-TV)

Body cam footage of arrests at July 4 celebration

BLUE ASH — Newly released body camera video by police showed the moment police made arrests during a July 4 celebration in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Six people, including four juveniles, were arrested for disorderly conduct or inducing panic, according to our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Blue Ash Police said about 400 unaccompanied juveniles set off fireworks to “intentionally cause panic” at the annual Red, White, & Blue Ash celebration on Friday, July 4.

TRENDING STORIES:

Body camera footage shows the commotion began around 10:30 p.m. as the fireworks ended.

Video also indicates that officers encountered a group of young people under the Summit Park Pavilion.

Two girls were in the center and appeared to be fighting each other, according to the body cam video. Officers arrested both girls.

Body cam video shows two other girls telling officers about another problem.

“There’s people over there,” a girl said. “They keep throwing it at people.”

“Throwing what?” asked the officer.

“Fireworks,” she and another girl both answered.

Body cam footage also shows several more fireworks being fired after the event concluded.

A 13-year-old accused of setting off a firework that burned an officer’s leg was arrested. The teen is facing an inducing panic charge, WCPO reports.

Officers also arrested a 14-year-old. That teen has been charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in connection with the fireworks and subsequent panic, WCPO says.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were also charged with disorderly conduct, police told WCPO.

Two 18-year-old men were also charged with disorderly conduct.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group