Body camera shows armed, naked man charging at deputies after allegedly breaking into local homes

CLARK COUNTY — New video shows the moments a naked man armed with a gun charged at Clark County deputies in August.

Deputies were called to the area of N. Houston Pike and U.S. 40 for reports of a man who broke into two homes on Aug. 19.

One woman called 911 and said Joseph Vaughn showed up to her house, naked, armed, and in distress.

Body camera footage from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies helping the woman escape out of a window after they got on scene.

Deputies said Vaughn fired his gun and then charged at them after coming out of the house.

Authorities quickly apprehended Vaughn and took him into custody.

“I’m naked, I don’t got no (expletive) clothes on,” Vaughn said.

“That was your choice,” a deputy replied.

