Body camera video shows officer arresting man after early-morning chase in Springboro

Suspect arrested after stolen car chase, crash in Springboro A police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Springboro early this morning, leading to the arrest of Javion Robinson.
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGBORO — New video shows the moments a police chase in Springboro came to an end.

Springboro police believe the car that crashed was stolen.

They said the chase started when an officer spotted two suspicious vehicles coming out of a neighborhood at 5:30 a.m., paying no attention to stop signs and rules of the road.

Eventually, one of the drivers lost control and crashed near the intersection of Austin Boulevard and State Route 741.

The occupant of the car, identified as Ja’Vien Robinson, got out and ran away on foot.

The officer was able to catch up to Robinson and take him into custody.

“You’re going to kill yourself! Seriously? Are you gonna (expletive) kill yourselves and everybody else?” the officer is heard saying on body camera footage.

