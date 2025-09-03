Body found in Ohio reservoir

WESTERVILLE — A body was found in a reservoir in central Ohio.

Police were called to the Hoover Reservoir in Westerville on reports of a body in the water on Wednesday morning, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

First responders were able to pull the body from the water, but the person was pronounced dead around 10:30 a.m.

According to WBNS, it’s unclear how long the body had been in the water.

The circumstances around the person’s death and how they ended up in the water are under investigation.

