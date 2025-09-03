Body found in Ohio reservoir

Police tape
FILE PHOTO (Aleksei Urussov/Gorodenkoff - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

WESTERVILLE — A body was found in a reservoir in central Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police were called to the Hoover Reservoir in Westerville on reports of a body in the water on Wednesday morning, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

TRENDING STORIES:

First responders were able to pull the body from the water, but the person was pronounced dead around 10:30 a.m.

According to WBNS, it’s unclear how long the body had been in the water.

The circumstances around the person’s death and how they ended up in the water are under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!