Body found in river believed to be missing 19-year-old Ohio man

TOLEDO, Ohio — A body believed to be a missing 19-year-old was found Monday afternoon in the Maumee River.

On Nov. 25, 19-year-old Jeremiah Porchia was reported missing, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

On Monday, Porchia’s mother, Danetta Walker, told WTOL-11 that the coroner believes that the body that was pulled from the Maumee River is her son.

The body was recovered from the water near the Martin Luther King Bridge, according to Toledo police.

Authorities told WTOL-11 at the scene that the body is believed to be related to a missing persons case, but did not release the identity.

Officials’ identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy from the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities searched the riverfront following Porchia’s disappearance, but were unable to locate him until Station 5 did a visual check of the area on Monday, WTOL-11 reported.

The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department had previously used sonar to search for Porchia in November. The low water level is believed to have led to Porchia being found, according to Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong.

Walker spoke with WTOL-11 on Dec. 10 in hopes of finding answers about her son’s disappearance.

She said that Porchia had been struggling with his mental health and a recent diagnosis of schizophrenia before he went missing.

“He said, ‘Mom I’m sorry, it’s just my mind is broken, something wrong with my brain,’” Walker recalled.

Walker’s last message from her son came on Nov. 24, WTOL-11 reported.

In the text, he told her: “You can come get your car from downtown at the water by ProMedica... love you… blessings a heaven… keep going… and have fun… dwelling in eternity.”

The National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential support for anyone in distress and resources for anyone who may need help.

By dialing 988, you can be connected with a local crisis center 24/7 for help. You can also chat online at 988lifeline.org.

