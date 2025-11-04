Body of infant found buried in Ohio; 2 teenagers now facing charges

COLUMBUS — Two teenagers are facing charges after the body of an infant girl was found buried inside a shallow grave in Ohio on Monday, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

Columbus police were called to the 4000 block of Karl Road on reports that an infant was buried on the property.

Upon arrival, officers were led to a grave and found the infant’s body, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office confirmed the child died, but the cause of death is unclear.

While investigating, homicide detectives were led to a house in the 600 block of South Oakley Avenue.

Investigators determined a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were the infant’s parents, WBNS-10 reported.

The girl reportedly concealed the pregnancy.

The parents allegedly buried the infant at the location on Karl Road after she died.

The teenagers are facing involuntary manslaughter and abuse of a corpse charges, WBNS-10 reported. Their identities were not immediately available.

They both appeared in court on Tuesday but have since been released from custody.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

