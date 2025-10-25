Body of missing 20-year-old man recovered from private lake in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Authorities have recovered the body of a missing man from a private lake in Preble County on Saturday, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

The sheriff’s office identified the man as 20-year-old Garrett LaRue, of Fountain City.

As previously reported by News Center 7, first responders were called to a private lake on Guy Murray Road on Oct. 19 for reports of a missing man.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that a 20-year-old man was in the lake when the kayak he was in overturned.

The caller told dispatchers he tried to search for the man for 20-30 minutes before calling 911.

Fire personnel were unable to find anyone during their initial search on Sunday, but spent the last week searching for him.

Sheriff Simpson said LaRue has been transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

This incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Preble County Coroner’s Office.

