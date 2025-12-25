Body of missing doctor found in Ohio pond

(National Center For Missing and Endangered, Inc. (via Facebook))

Photo contributed by National Center For Missing and Endangered, Inc. (via Facebook)

LUCAS COUNTY — The body of a missing doctor was found in an Ohio pond on Christmas Day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The body of Cletus Iwuagwu, 71, was reported on Thursday from a pond in Lucas County, according to CBS affiliate WTOL in Toledo.

He initially reported missing on Nov. 25.

People who were walking in the Stone Oak area in Lucas County reported seeing the body in the pond, according to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

A drone was deployed, and firefighters assisted in retrieving Iwuagwu’s body, WTOL said.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office said on its website that it identified the body as Cletus Iwuagwu.

A spokesperson said that an autopsy will be performed on Friday.

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

No foul play is currently suspected, the coroner’s office said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group