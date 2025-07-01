Body of motorcyclist ejected off bridge into Ohio River recovered

Body of motorcyclist ejected off bridge into Ohio River recovered

CINCINNATI — The body of the motorcyclist who was ejected off a bridge into the Ohio River over the weekend has been recovered.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The motorcyclist fell into the Ohio River after crashing on the Taylor Southgate Bridge on Saturday night, our news partners, WCPO-9 TV, reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Family and friends joined local officials in the search for the 23-year-old, who loved ones and officials declined to identify.

The Boone County Water Rescue said the motorcyclist was traveling north on the bridge when they collided with another vehicle and was “ejected over the side of the bridge,” WCPO-9 TV reported.

News Center 7 previously reported, that two bystanders jumped into the river and attempted to save the motorcyclist.

The Boone County Water Rescue team, which was conducting a scheduled patrol nearby before they arrived on-scene, pulled one of the bystanders from the water.

The other bystander was picked up by a nearby civilian boat, WCPO-9 TV reported. Both were treated for minor injuries.

The motorcyclist’s body was recovered Monday evening around 5:40 p.m., according to Newport police.

His body was found 100 yards from the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge and 300 feet from the Cincinnati riverbank, WCPO-9 TV reported.

His body was taken to the Campbell County Coroner’s Office.

Tino Barbosa, a family friend who described himself as being like the man’s uncle, told WCPO-9 TV friends and family were helping with the search in hopes that they could give the family closure.

“All his friends, everybody has been there, been trying to help, trying to be supportive,” Barbosa said. “We know, of course, (he is) not going to be alive. At least (we can) find him so his father can give him a proper funeral.”

The man lived in Cincinnati and worked at a local Mexican restaurant, according to his family.

“(He was) young, energetic. I mean, the adjectives that I could use to describe him are like, so many,” Barbosa said. “Outgoing, nice, very gentle.”

Water search and rescue teams searched through the night on Saturday and Sunday for the motorcyclist before getting back out on the water Monday morning, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Crews on Monday conducted a visual search and used sonar technology, according to Boone County Water Rescue.

The weather did not inhibit the search efforts; however, debris floating in the water did complicate things.

“Yes, typically around bridge areas, there is a larger debris field,” Danielle Gronefeld with Boone County Water Rescue said.

About a dozen family and friends of the man searched alongside the water team on Monday, WCPO-9 TV reported.

When asked what the community can for the man’s family, Barbosa said, “praying, sending good vibes, sending good energy.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group