Boil advisory for Clark County village lifted

By WHIO Staff

A boil advisory that’s been in effect for three days in a Clark County village has been lifted.

South Vienna’s mayor, Toni Keller, told News Center 7 that the village-wide boil advisory had been lifted shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The advisory was initially issued Tuesday evening after a water main break on State Route 54.

