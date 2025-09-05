Boil advisory for Clark County village lifted

A boil advisory that’s been in effect for three days in a Clark County village has been lifted.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
South Vienna’s mayor, Toni Keller, told News Center 7 that the village-wide boil advisory had been lifted shortly before 1:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Former local high school staff member arrested for allegedly having sexual relationship with student
- Semi hauling motor oil hits parked Freightliner, loses load on I-70; 2 drivers seriously injured
- Restaurant closed today due to overnight fire in Darke County
The advisory was initially issued Tuesday evening after a water main break on State Route 54.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group