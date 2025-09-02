Boil advisory issued for Clark County village

By WHIO Staff

SOUTH VIENNA — The village of South Vienna is under a boil advisory.

South Vienna’s mayor, Toni Keller, told News Center 7 that the boil advisory was due to a water main break on State Route 54.

The boil advisory is in effect until further notice.

Updates will be shared on the village’s website, according to Keller.

