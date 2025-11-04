Boil advisory issued for part of Trotwood

By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — A boil advisory has been issued for part of Trotwood.

The alert was issued due to a water main repair.

The advisory affects all residents on East Main Street and in the Broadmoor I plat.

"Residents are advised to boil their water for three (3) minutes minimum when using for oral hygiene or intake," city officials said in a release.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice from the city.

Anyone with questions can contact the Public Works Department at (937) 837-1702.

