Boil advisory issued for Warren County neighborhood

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Seminole County after water main break

SPRINGBORO, Warren County — A boil advisory has been issued for a Warren County community after a boil advisory.

The City of Springboro said in a social media post that the Woodland Greens neighborhood, along Doral Court, is under a boil advisory until Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone who lives in this neighborhood is advised to boil all drinking water for five minutes before using it.

The city said door hanger notices have been placed on all affected homes.

Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

