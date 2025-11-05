Boil advisory lifted in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — The boil advisory issued for a portion of Trotwood yesterday has been lifted.
The alert, which impacted residents living on E. Main Street and in the Broadmoor I Plat, was initially issued due to a water main break.
“The water has been tested and is safe for consumption,” Trotwood officials said in a release.
Montgomery County Environmental Services stated that the break occurred along Free Pike, near the intersection of State Route 49.
Anyone with questions can contact the Public Works Department at (937) 837-1702.
