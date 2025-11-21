Bomb squad called to local neighborhood after reports of explosion

DAYTON — A bomb squad was called to a Dayton neighborhood late Thursday.

Around 10:45 p.m., Dayton police and fire were called to the first block of Gilbert Avenue for reports of an explosion, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Supervisor.

Sgt. Matthew Locke with Dayton police said investigators do believe a device did go off, and debris on the scene indicates there was an explosion.

Locke confirmed that the Dayton bomb squad was asked to respond.

Police will remain on the scene until the bomb squad clears the scene.

