Bomb squad responding after bomb reportedly discovered in local neighborhood

FILE PHOTO: A baby was pinned under a car after a crash but police and bystanders saved the child's life.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Dayton Bomb Squad was called after a bomb was reportedly found in a Montgomery County neighborhood on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities responded to the 5000 block of W Third Street before 5 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

The supervisor added that this incident is possibly related to an arson call in the area over the weekend.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group