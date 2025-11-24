Bomb squad responding after bomb reportedly discovered in local neighborhood

By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Dayton Bomb Squad was called after a bomb was reportedly found in a Montgomery County neighborhood on Monday.

Authorities responded to the 5000 block of W Third Street before 5 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The supervisor added that this incident is possibly related to an arson call in the area over the weekend.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

