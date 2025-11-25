Bomb squad responds after smoke grenade found in local neighborhood

Bomb squad responds to investigation in Trotwood
By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — An investigation in a Trotwood neighborhood led to the Dayton Bomb Squad being called out Monday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Trotwood Police Department requested the bomb squad to respond to the 6200 block of W. Third Street around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Technicians investigated a device and later identified it as a consumer-grade smoke grenade, Dayton Police Sergeant Ben Wolodkiewicz confirmed.

Wolodkiewicz also noted that the smoke grenade had been tampered with.

“The device was transported to a local disposal site, where it was rendered safe without incident,” Wolodkiewicz said.

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 on Monday that the investigation may be connected to an arson call in the area from over the weekend.

Trotwood Police are handling the investigation. We’ve reached out to them for additional information.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!