Bomb squad responds after smoke grenade found in local neighborhood

TROTWOOD — An investigation in a Trotwood neighborhood led to the Dayton Bomb Squad being called out Monday evening.

The Trotwood Police Department requested the bomb squad to respond to the 6200 block of W. Third Street around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Technicians investigated a device and later identified it as a consumer-grade smoke grenade, Dayton Police Sergeant Ben Wolodkiewicz confirmed.

Wolodkiewicz also noted that the smoke grenade had been tampered with.

“The device was transported to a local disposal site, where it was rendered safe without incident,” Wolodkiewicz said.

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 on Monday that the investigation may be connected to an arson call in the area from over the weekend.

Trotwood Police are handling the investigation. We’ve reached out to them for additional information.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

