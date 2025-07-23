Bomb squad responds after WWII-era grenade found in area home

Grenade found in area home (Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By WHIO Staff

LEBANON — A World War II-era hand grenade was recently found in an area home, prompting the response of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The bomb squad was recently requested by the Lebanon Police Department due to the discovery.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The grenade, identified as a MK1 and appearing to be intact, belonged to the reportee’s grandfather who served in World War II,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.

The bomb squad was able to safely secure the grenade for further X-ray examination and proper disposal.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!