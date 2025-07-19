Bomb threat causes evacuation of Richmond Walmart; PD Chief says suspect ‘will be found’

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Walmart in Richmond, Indiana, was evacuated Saturday morning after a bomb threat was reported.

Richmond Police said a call was made by a person on Saturday morning claiming there was an explosive device in the Walmart on E. Main Street.

“In accordance with Walmart’s internal policy and out of an abundance of caution, the store has been evacuated while officers secure the area,” police wrote in a social media post.

At 11:50 a.m., police announced that the Walmart had been cleared and customers were allowed back inside.

Police said the threat appeared to be connected to a series of false emergency calls made by the same person.

In the most recent call, the suspect told a dispatcher that he wants Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly to apologize for talking poorly about him.

In a statement, Weatherly said this suspect has repeatedly called the Wayne County Emergency Communications and “hurled insults, racial slurs, and more.”

“To the suspect: I won’t be offering you an apology. But I do expect you to give one to the people of Richmond and Wayne County for the time you have wasted and the unnecessary stress you have placed on this great community,” Weatherly said. “You will be found.”

Police are working with state and federal partners to identify and locate the suspect.

