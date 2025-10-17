Bones found in local backyard identified as missing woman; Police investigating

KETTERING — Bones that were found in a local backyard have been identified as a woman who has been missing since December.

The investigation stems from an eight-hour standoff at a home in Kettering in June that has now led to a missing woman being confirmed dead.

Police and SWAT surrounded Shane Smith’s house on Mini Court because police suspected he was connected to the disappearance of Nicole Slusser.

Slusser was Smith’s ex-girlfriend, and her family hadn’t seen her since December.

On Thursday, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office announced that an Anthropologist helped identify the remains found in Smith’s backyard as Slusser.

“Nobody hopes for this, but you know, at least they know for sure what’s happened. They get a little bit of closure that way, for whatever that’s worth, hopefully get a little bit of justice,” Mike Dill, a resident of the neighborhood, said.

Smith is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since his arrest in June.

News Center 7 is expecting to learn more from Kettering Police about where the case will go from here, and will continue to follow this story.

