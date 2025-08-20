Box for struggling parents to drop off babies to open at area fire station

baby box baby box
By WHIO Staff

WAPAKONETA — A new Safe Haven Baby Box will open in Wapakoneta, providing an anonymous option for parents to surrender infants safely.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A “blessing” of the box located at the Wapakoneta Fire Department on Willipe Street will be held on Aug. 21 at noon.

“We have seen time and time again that preparation can save and change lives,” Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, said. “I am grateful for local advocates who take our mission to their community.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The Wapakoneta baby box was made possible through the efforts of numerous local families and organizations.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Kelsey with the mission to end infant abandonment.

In addition to baby boxes, the organization provides a confidential National Hotline, 1-866-99BABY1, to support parents in crisis.

Across the country, there are 372 Safe Haven Baby Box locations, with 16 in Ohio.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!