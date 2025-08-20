Box for struggling parents to drop off babies to open at area fire station

WAPAKONETA — A new Safe Haven Baby Box will open in Wapakoneta, providing an anonymous option for parents to surrender infants safely.

A “blessing” of the box located at the Wapakoneta Fire Department on Willipe Street will be held on Aug. 21 at noon.

“We have seen time and time again that preparation can save and change lives,” Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, said. “I am grateful for local advocates who take our mission to their community.”

The Wapakoneta baby box was made possible through the efforts of numerous local families and organizations.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Kelsey with the mission to end infant abandonment.

In addition to baby boxes, the organization provides a confidential National Hotline, 1-866-99BABY1, to support parents in crisis.

Across the country, there are 372 Safe Haven Baby Box locations, with 16 in Ohio.

