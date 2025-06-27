Boy dies after being found unconscious in hot car

Stock photo of the sun shining on a hot car.

MANSFIELD — A young boy has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle in northern Ohio this week.

Mansfield Police told our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, WOIO, that they were called out for a medical assist at around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday.

When they got to the scene, they found a boy, who appeared to be around 5 years old, unconscious.

Mansfield Police Chief Jason Bammann told our news partners, WBNS in Columbus, that the boy appeared to have been left inside the vehicle during the extreme heat.

WBNS reported that peak temperatures in Mansfield on Thursday were estimated to be in the high 80s to low 90s.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

