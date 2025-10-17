Boys & Girls Club tears down nearly 60-year-old building

Boys & Girls club tears down nearly 60-year-old building Crews have started demolishing the old Boys and Girls Club building on West Stewart Street in Dayton.
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Crews have started demolishing the old Boys and Girls Club building on West Stewart Street in Dayton, marking the end of an era for the nearly 60-year-old facility.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Boys and Girls Club of Dayton, which provides after-school and summer programming for K-12 students, is currently operating out of Wogaman Middle School as a temporary site.

TRENDING STORIES:

The future plans for the site on West Stewart Street remain uncertain, as does the duration of the club’s stay at the middle school.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!