Boys & Girls Club tears down nearly 60-year-old building

DAYTON — Crews have started demolishing the old Boys and Girls Club building on West Stewart Street in Dayton, marking the end of an era for the nearly 60-year-old facility.
The Boys and Girls Club of Dayton, which provides after-school and summer programming for K-12 students, is currently operating out of Wogaman Middle School as a temporary site.
The future plans for the site on West Stewart Street remain uncertain, as does the duration of the club’s stay at the middle school.
