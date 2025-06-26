Brain scan helps local investigators determine man was shot in head

DAYTON — Authorities are working to learn how a man was shot in the head in Dayton on Monday, according to Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton police responded to a medic assist call in the 2200 block of Hepburn Avenue before 10 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Completely unfair;’ Father killed in house fire ruled arson, mother now pushing for answers
- Woman hit, killed by machete while riding motorcycle; Suspect arrested
- 17-year-old killed in Warren County identified as Chaminade Julienne student
Sheldon said medical professionals thought the 46-year-old man was intoxicated and had a large laceration on his head.
“It was not until a CT scan that it was determined the injury was the result of a gunshot wound,” Sheldon added.
The man’s current condition is considered life-threatening.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit detectives are investigating this incident.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group