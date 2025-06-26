Brain scan helps local investigators determine man was shot in head

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Authorities are working to learn how a man was shot in the head in Dayton on Monday, according to Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

Dayton police responded to a medic assist call in the 2200 block of Hepburn Avenue before 10 p.m.

Sheldon said medical professionals thought the 46-year-old man was intoxicated and had a large laceration on his head.

“It was not until a CT scan that it was determined the injury was the result of a gunshot wound,” Sheldon added.

The man’s current condition is considered life-threatening.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit detectives are investigating this incident.

