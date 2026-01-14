‘Bravery in action;’ Police recognize several people for rushing to help after Centerville crash

CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Police Department is recognizing good Samaritans, including employees at a local car dealership, for jumping into action in the immediate aftermath of a recent car crash.

Police shared traffic camera video of a crash that happened at the intersection of Far Hills Avenue and Loop Road.

In the video, a gray SUV is seen being hit by a black car while trying to make a turn. The impact caused the SUV to overturn onto its side and hit another SUV.

Several people, including Roger Hall and other employees at Bob Ross Auto, can be seen running to the crash scene to check on the drivers.

Hall ran over and checked on those who made it out of their cars.

He then noticed a driver was stuck inside the flipped SUV.

“There was honestly not a whole lot of thought involved in it; it was just I saw someone that appeared to be in need, and my gut reaction was to go and help,” Hall said.

He said the man seemed to be okay, just shaken up.

Centerville Police Public Information Officer Ryan Turner praised Hall and his coworkers’ bravery.

“We all see crashes and things happen all the time, second-guessing ourselves, ‘should we help?’ ... (Hall) did not hesitate, jumped right in, not just one person but multiple people,” Turner said. “They are the real heroes.”

Hall said he would do it again.

Turner wants people to remember that if you are going to do something like this, to call 911 first and get officers on the way, and to not put yourself in harm’s way.

