Breakfast restaurant eyeing location at The Greene

A photo of breakfast platters being served. A photo of breakfast platters being served. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — A popular breakfast restaurant is looking to open a location at The Greene.

A liquor permit was approved for Scramblers for an address at 10 Greene Boulevard, according to city documents.

The address formerly belonged to Taste of Belgium, which permanently closed in January.

This would be Scrambler’s second location in the Miami Valley, with its first being in Miamisburg.

