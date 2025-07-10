‘Breaks my heart;’ Parents of child hit, dragged by car speak out almost year later

DAYTON — A man accused of dragging a then-9-year-old girl half a mile with his SUV may not head to trial as she continues to recover.

Jeffrey Atkinson is hoping to strike a plea deal with prosecutors.

On July 22, 2024, witnesses pointed Atkinson out to police moments after prosecutors said he drove through a family of five in a crosswalk on Wayne Avenue.

The collision pulled 9-year-old Ashley Escalante under the tires for half a mile.

Escalante, who recently turned 10, now has a prosthetic leg and has had to make major adjustments.

Ashley’s parents, Carlos Escalante and Mayra Martinez, spoke about that day.

“That breaks my heart because it’s my princess, my daughter, somebody have a kid, they can understand,” Carlos said.

