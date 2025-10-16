‘Incredibly stressed out;’ Brides claim local wedding photographer ghosted them after paying

MIAMI VALLEY — Several brides said their wedding photographer never showed up to do the job she was paid to do.
Many of these brides have reached out to the Attorney General’s office for help getting their money back.
In all, these women said they have a group of 34 couples impacted.
At least two brides have taken legal matters into their own hands.
This story will be updated.
