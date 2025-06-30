Bridge project to temporarily stop water service for part of Greene County community tomorrow

Water Faucet
By WHIO Staff

JAMESTOWN — A portion of a Greene County community will have its water service interrupted tomorrow.

On Tuesday, July 1, the Village of Jamestown will be doing water line relocation work as part of their North Limestone Street Bridge project.

Due to the work, all properties north of the bridge project will have their water service temporarily interrupted. This includes properties on:

  • North Limestone Street
  • Elm Street
  • Maplewood Street
  • Greenview Drive
  • South Charleston Road

The service disruption is expected to last five to six hours.

“We kindly ask that you prepare by storing extra water in bathtubs, sinks, and containers for the duration of the outage,” village officials said.

Bottled water will be available for all affected residents at the Municipal Building on Seaman Drive.

Officials said there will be a 48-hour precautionary boil advisory put into place for the impacted area once service is restored.

