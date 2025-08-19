Brio abruptly closes area’s only location; Neighbors worried for shopping center’s future

BEAVERCREEK, Greene County — A local upscale Italian restaurant has closed its doors for good.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the Brio restaurant located at The Greene is now permanently closed.

As previously reported by News Center 7, when you call a number associated with the restaurant, a voice message indicates the location is permanently closed and thanks customers for their patronage.

Some Beavercreek residents said they couldn’t believe the restaurant closed down.

“We went to a wedding rehearsal dinner at Brio right back here. We were surprised when it was closed,” Kathy Mason said.

The restaurant is described as a premier Tuscan-inspired destination serving authentic, northern Italian cuisine, luxury wines & cocktails.

“I think the Brio restaurant going out will hurt this little area right here,” Ron Mason said.

Ron and Kathy said they have been coming to The Greene for more than 20 years, but they’ve noticed a trend recently.

“There’s a lot of businesses that will come in and take the place of another restaurant that didn’t make it or something. They moved out for some reason, but I don’t really know what it is,” Ron said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, The Greene was at risk of foreclosure.

The Masons said they haven’t gone to the shopping center that much over the past five years becuase of the changes they’ve seen.

“When they had more entertainment, you know, music a little more regularly on the weekends. But we still come every now and then,” Kathy said.

“This place used to be just packed with other people, you know, bringing their lawn chairs and eating and watching the music,” Ron said.

They fear fewer activities at The Greene could contribute to a revolving door of businesses.

“I think the less foot traffic means less business. And there’s less people, less buyers, less money to be spent,” Ron said.

“Like this is Monday night. And so there’s not too many people out there,” Kathy said.

The next closest Brio resturant is located at 7600 Gibson Street at Liberty Center in Butler County.

