Broadcast radio veteran Gary Burbank dies

CINCINNATI — Gary Burbank, a legendary radio personality known for his decades of entertainment on 700 WLW, has passed away. He was 84.

700 WLW host Bill Cunningham announced Burbank’s death on social media, where he referred to Burbank as the ‘GOAT’ and wished him to rest in peace.

Gary Burbank began his radio career in Louisiana and Mississippi, eventually becoming one of the first white disc jockeys at WDIA in Memphis, a station dedicated to programming for Black audiences, according to our news partners, WCPO-TV

He later moved to WAKY in Louisville, where he transitioned from music to political and social humor. After a stint in Canada, Burbank returned to Louisville to join WHAS before settling in Cincinnati at WLW.

During his tenure at WLW, Burbank became famous for voicing characters such as Right Rev. Deuteronomy Skaggs and Earl Pitts, the redneck commentator.

Burbank retired in 2007, reflecting on his career with humor, saying, ‘I forgot I even did it. I don’t even remember doing it. In fact, I think it was all just some kind of dream.’In recognition of his contributions to radio, Burbank was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2012, WCPO-TV said.

Gary Burbank’s legacy as a pioneering and humorous voice in radio will be remembered by his fans and colleagues, marking the end of an era in Cincinnati broadcasting.

