Brother arrested after boy shot in head at Ohio apartment complex

TOLEDO — Authorities have arrested the brother of a 13-year-old who was shot in the head at an Ohio apartment complex over the weekend, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11.
As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting happened at the North Towne Village Apartments on Silverside Drive in Toledo Saturday night.
The victim’s 16-year-old brother is facing a felonious assault charge, WTOL-11 reported.
Toledo police said the 13-year-old boy was shot inside one of the apartments and taken to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
WTOL-11 reported that police questioned several witnesses and searched the complex for several hours.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
