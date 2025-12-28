Brother, sister team up to save their school bus driver in Ohio

ASHLAND — A brother and sister used teamwork to save their school bus driver in Northern Ohio.

The kids were on their way to school in Ashland when the driver suffered a medical emergency.

8-year-old Catrina noticed and told the older kids on the bus, including her 14-year-old brother, Charlie.

That’s when her brother got on the radio and called for help.

“My brother, like on the inside when something’s going wrong, he’s scared, but on the outside he’s like calm and concentrated,” said Catrina Thomas.

The bus driver is now out of the hospital and recovering at home.

She said that she teaches kids how to use the radio for emergencies like this.

