Browns activate second-round draft pick, former Ohio State RB

Quinshon Judkins Photo contributed by Cleveland Browns.com (Cleveland Browns.com/Cleveland Browns.com)
By WHIO Staff

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns have officially activated their newly signed second-round draft pick.

The team announced that they activated former Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins.

He will not have an injury status for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to a team spokesperson.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Cleveland officially signed Judkins to a rookie contract on Sept. 6.

The Browns selected the former Buckeye 36th overall during the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft after leading them to a national championship.

To make room for Judkins, the team waived wide receiver Gage Larvadain.

Judkins will wear number 10 for the Browns.

Cleveland plays the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Stadium on Sunday.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

The game will be broadcast locally on 1290 and 95.7 FM, WHIO Radio.

