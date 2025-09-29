Browns commit 3 turnovers as Lions pull away in 2nd Half

The offense during NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions on Sept. 28, 2025 at Ford Field

DETROIT, MI — The Cleveland Browns did not overcome several mistakes against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Browns committed three turnovers as the Lions won, 34-10, at Ford Field in Detroit.

Cleveland’s defense held Detroit to 277 yards of total offense, but the Browns’ offense gained only 249 yards.

Joe Flacco threw two interceptions. Aidan Hutchison forced a Flacco fumble, which Detroit recovered. The three turnovers led to 17 points for the Lions.

The Browns fall to 1-3 overall.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cleveland used a 13-play, 88-yard drive in the first quarter to a 7-0 lead on Quinshon Judkins’ touchdown. Detroit responded with a Jahmyr Gibbs 8-yard-touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7.

A miscommunication led to Flacco’s first interception. A pass intended for Cedric Tillman went sailing through the air to Kerby Joseph. That led to a Jake Bates 48-yard field goal to put Detroit ahead for good, 10-7, after one quarter.

Flacco’s next interception came in the second quarter when D.J. Reed picked off a pass after Jerry Jeudy fell to the ground on a pass intended for him. Jared Goff found Amani St. Brown for a touchdown to extend the lead to 17-7. Bates made a 58-yard field goal to put Detroit ahead, 20-7, at halftime.

Andre Szmyt’s 33-yard field goal got the Browns within 10 points, 20-10, after three quarters.

The Lions put the game away on a Kalif Raymond 65-yard punt return for a touchdown and St. Brown’s 8-yard touchdown catch.

Cleveland’s next game is Sunday, October 5, when they play Minnesota in London.

Kickoff is at 9:30 a.m.

Detroit plays the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati at 4:25 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group