Browns give up 2 special teams touchdowns in road loss to Jets

By WHIO Staff

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The 2025 struggles continued for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The New York Jets scored touchdowns on a kickoff return and a punt return in the same game as the Browns lost, 27-20, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Cleveland fell to 2-7.

David Njoku’s nine-yard touchdown catch put Cleveland ahead, 7-0.

Kene Nwangwu took the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

Less than 30 seconds, Isaiah Williams returned a punt 74 yards for a score to give New York a 14-7 lead after one.

Dillon Gabriel found Jerry Jeudy for a 22-yard touchdown to even the score at 14-14 in the second quarter. Both teams exchanged field goals as the game remained tied, 17-17, at halftime.

In the fourth quarter, Justin Fields threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Breece Hall, and the Jets never trailed again.

The Browns outgained New York in total yards, 278-169.

Gabriel was sacked six times.

Cleveland’s next game will be on Nov. 16 when they host Baltimore at 4:25 p.m.

