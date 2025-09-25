Browns kicker named AFC Special Teams Player of Week after game-winning kick

BEREA — A Cleveland Browns player has won an NFL weekly honor.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Browns kicker Andre Szmyt was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, according to a team spokesperson.

He made the game-winning 55-yard field goal against the Green Bay Packers as time expired in a 13-10 Cleveland win.

The game-winner marked the longest successful walk-off field goal in Browns history.

Szmyt also made a field goal and extra points in the fourth. He scored seven of the Browns’ 13 points on three kicks.

This is Szmyt’s first weekly league award.

He is the first Cleveland Brown to be named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week since former kicker Dustin Hopkins back in 2023 after Week 7.

The Browns will look to make it two straight wins over an NFC North opponent.

They travel to Ford Field in Detroit to play the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m.

The game will be broadcast locally on AM 1290 and 95. 7 FM, WHIO Radio.

