Browns lose at Steelers; have lost 22 straight regular season games at Pittsburgh

The scoreboard is pictured before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, PA — The misery continues for the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Steelers led from start to finish in a 23-9 win at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers threw two second-half touchdowns as Pittsburgh held the Browns’ running game to 65 yards.

The Steelers outgained Cleveland in total yards, 335-248.

The Browns fell to 1-5 overall.

TRENDING STORIES:

Pittsburgh took the game’s opening kickoff and drove to Cleveland’s 44-yard line. Chris Boswell made a 44-yard field goal to put the Steelers ahead, 3-0.

Boswell added two more field goals in the second quarter while Andre Szmyt’s 31-yarder cut the deficit to 9-3 at halftime.

After the Browns went three-and-out to start the second half, Pittsburgh drove 79 yards on 10 plays. Rodgers capped the drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Connor Heyward to extend the advantage to 16-3. Szmyt’s 53-yard field goal got Cleveland within 10 points, 16-6, after three quarters.

Early in the fourth quarter, Rodgers threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf to expand the lead to 23-6 to put the game out of reach.

Pittsburgh improves to 4-1 overall.

The Browns host Miami on October 19 at 1 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group