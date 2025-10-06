Browns lose to Vikings in rookie quarterback’s first start

By WHIO Staff

LONDON — The Cleveland Browns could not hang on as the Minnesota Vikings rallied to a 21-17 victory in London on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Viking quarterback Carson Wentz threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Addison with 25 seconds left.

Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel went 17-of-30 for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins led Cleveland with 110 yards rushing as they fell to 1-4.

TRENDING STORIES:

Grant Delpit set up Cleveland’s first touchdown by recovering a fumble at the Minnesota 47-yard line. Gabriel found Harold Fannin Jr. for a one-yard touchdown to give the Browns a 7-0 lead.

The Vikings responded when Cam Akers lined up in the Wildcat formation, rolled out, and found Josh Oliver for a 32-yard touchdown pass to even the score at 7-7.

Andre Szmyt’s 31-yard field goal reclaimed the lead for Cleveland, 10-7, at halftime.

Jordan Mason opened the second half scoring with a three-yard touchdown run as Minnesota led, 14-10. The Browns responded with a 13-play, 69-yard drive as Gabriel threw a nine-yard touchdown to David Njoku to take a 17-14 lead after three quarters.

The Vikings had a chance to tie in the fourth quarter. Will Reichard missed a 51-yard field goal with 9:46 left.

After exchanging punts, the Vikings took over at their 20-yard line with 3:05 remaining. They drove to the Browns’ 12-yard line, where Wentz found Addison for the go-ahead touchdown.

Cleveland’s next game will be on October 12 at Pittsburgh. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!