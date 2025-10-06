Browns lose to Vikings in rookie quarterback’s first start

LONDON — The Cleveland Browns could not hang on as the Minnesota Vikings rallied to a 21-17 victory in London on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Viking quarterback Carson Wentz threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Addison with 25 seconds left.

Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel went 17-of-30 for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins led Cleveland with 110 yards rushing as they fell to 1-4.

TRENDING STORIES:

Grant Delpit set up Cleveland’s first touchdown by recovering a fumble at the Minnesota 47-yard line. Gabriel found Harold Fannin Jr. for a one-yard touchdown to give the Browns a 7-0 lead.

The Vikings responded when Cam Akers lined up in the Wildcat formation, rolled out, and found Josh Oliver for a 32-yard touchdown pass to even the score at 7-7.

Andre Szmyt’s 31-yard field goal reclaimed the lead for Cleveland, 10-7, at halftime.

Jordan Mason opened the second half scoring with a three-yard touchdown run as Minnesota led, 14-10. The Browns responded with a 13-play, 69-yard drive as Gabriel threw a nine-yard touchdown to David Njoku to take a 17-14 lead after three quarters.

The Vikings had a chance to tie in the fourth quarter. Will Reichard missed a 51-yard field goal with 9:46 left.

After exchanging punts, the Vikings took over at their 20-yard line with 3:05 remaining. They drove to the Browns’ 12-yard line, where Wentz found Addison for the go-ahead touchdown.

Cleveland’s next game will be on October 12 at Pittsburgh. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group