Browns make following roster moves before Sunday’s game against Green Bay

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns announced the following roster changes before Sunday’s home game against Green Bay.

The Browns elevated two players from the practice squad to their active roster, according to a team spokesperson.

Wide receiver Kaden Davis and cornerback Dom Jones have been activated from the practice squad.

The team also said that wide receiver DeAndre Carter has cleared concussion protocol, and kicker Andre Szmyt will not have an injury status for the game.

Davis is in his first NFL season from Northwest Missouri State. He will No. 89.

Jones is a rookie from Colorado State. Cleveland signed him as an undrafted free agent. He will wear No. 37.

The Browns host the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m.

The game will be broadcast locally on AM 1290 and 95.7 FM, WHIO Radio.

