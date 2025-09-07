Browns officially sign former Ohio State running back to rookie deal

Quinshon Judkins Photo contributed by Cleveland Browns.com (Cleveland Browns.com/Cleveland Browns.com)
By WHIO Staff

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns have officially signed second-round pick running back Quinshon Judkins.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that it is a four-year, $11.4 million rookie contract.

He added that Judkins is not expected to play Sunday against the Bengals.

The Browns also announced that Judkins will wear number 10.

Cleveland selected the former Ohio State running back 36th overall during the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft after leading them to a national championship.

News Center 7 previously reported that Judkins was arrested in January on battery and domestic violence charges back in July.

Cleveland hosts Cincinnati on Sunday in the 2025 season opener at 1 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field.

The game will be broadcast locally on 1290 and 95.7 FM, WHIO Radio.

