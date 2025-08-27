Browns release 2025 roster, announce backup quarterback

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have finalized their 2025 roster and announced their backup quarterback.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel will back up Joe Flacco.

“I think you factor in everything, truly. You look at it from a bunch of different angles,” he said. “We made the decision and feel comfortable with Dillon (Gabriel) serving that role.”

Shedeur Sanders will be the team’s third-string quarterback.

The moves come after the team traded quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Cleveland announced the following moves as it finalized their 2025 roster.

The Browns placed linebacker Winston Reid on Injured Reserve. He is designated for return.

Cleveland put quarterback Deshaun Watson on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Wide receiver David Bell was placed on the non-football injury reserve list.

The team terminated the contracts of kicker Dustin Hopkins, wide receiver Diontae Johnson, defensive tackle Sam Kamara, defensive end Julian Okwara, and running back Trayveon Williams.

Visit this website to see the Browns’ full 53-man roster.

