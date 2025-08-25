Browns release several players, including quarterback, ahead of roster deadline

BEREA — A quarterback was among several players released by the Cleveland browns on Sunday.
However, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel were not among those players.
The Browns released former Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley and 20 other players, according to a team spokesperson.
He was added to the roster as their sixth quarterback earlier this month.
Among the other players released were cornerback Tony Brown II, tackle Jackson Barton, and Nik Needham.
The Browns also waived 17 other players on Sunday as they got closer to their 53-man roster.
The players waived were:
- CB Chigozie Anusiem
- TE Sal Canella
- G Javion Cohen
- Sebastian Gutierrez
- DE K.J. Henry
- DT Ralph Holley
- CB Christian Holmes
- CB Keenan Isaac
- T Jason Ivey
- DE Titus Le
- LB Marvin Moody
- CB Darius Rush
- LB Charlie Thomas III
- T Lorenzo Thompson
- G Dartanyan Tinsley
- TE Mitchell Van Vooren
- C Bucky Williams
We've waived 17 players and terminated the contracts of 4 players— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 24, 2025
