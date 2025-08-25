Browns release several players, including quarterback, ahead of roster deadline

BEREA — A quarterback was among several players released by the Cleveland browns on Sunday.

However, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel were not among those players.

The Browns released former Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley and 20 other players, according to a team spokesperson.

He was added to the roster as their sixth quarterback earlier this month.

Among the other players released were cornerback Tony Brown II, tackle Jackson Barton, and Nik Needham.

The Browns also waived 17 other players on Sunday as they got closer to their 53-man roster.

The players waived were:

CB Chigozie Anusiem

TE Sal Canella

G Javion Cohen

Sebastian Gutierrez

DE K.J. Henry

DT Ralph Holley

CB Christian Holmes

CB Keenan Isaac

T Jason Ivey

DE Titus Le

LB Marvin Moody

CB Darius Rush

LB Charlie Thomas III

T Lorenzo Thompson

G Dartanyan Tinsley

TE Mitchell Van Vooren

C Bucky Williams

We've waived 17 players and terminated the contracts of 4 players — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 24, 2025

